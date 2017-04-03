Local Living Carmel launches coupon book

Local Living Carmel launches coupon book

Courtney Miller, founder of Local Living Carmel, cuts a ribbon to launch her coupon book at The Paint Cellar, one of the businesses featured in the book. City Councilors Bruce Kimball, Jeff Worrell and Laura Campbell enjoy gelato from Donatello's at the launch party for Local Living Carmel's coupon book.

