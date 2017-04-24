Letter: Vote Yes! to support Carmel schools

If you asked 100 people why they moved to Carmel, I would bet that nearly all - if not all - would list Carmel's phenomenal schools as one of the top three reasons. Either because they have a child in the school system, because they see the positive impact a great school district has on their property value, or because they understand the impact a great school system has on business recruitment/economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.