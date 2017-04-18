Letter: Great schools help property v...

Letter: Great schools help property values

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Current in Carmel

I remember clearly the motivation that focused our search for a home toward Carmel. Twenty-nine years ago, it was schools, schools, schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
14 year old on the pill 3 hr True 5
Nick frankville 3 hr Skinny 1
Poor Dan Blather Snowflake 23 hr Liberals misspea... 3
News Indy Parks to widen 10 miles of Monon Trail in ... Mon Right 2
Hugo Chavez Penn Mon Socialism Disaster 1
ANTIFA GOT Trumped Mon TRUMPED ANTIFA THUGS 1
Quick money in about 10 minutes Apr 16 Bob101 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC