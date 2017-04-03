Letter: Carmel's roundabouts dangerous to wedding cake industry
The National Wedding Cake Coalition, the nation's most prominent and powerful baked-goods advocacy group and cake-based organization, announced its strong and committed opposition to the many, many traffic roundabouts in the affluent suburb of Carmel, citing cake safety as a major concern. Group spokesman Farce Stoker states, "These roundabouts, which seem to be increasing in number, may save human lives, but they represent the single greatest threat to wedding cakes in the entire state of Indiana and possibly even the whole Great Lakes Region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|2 hr
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|2 hr
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Fri
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC