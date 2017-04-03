Letter: Carmel's roundabouts dangerou...

Letter: Carmel's roundabouts dangerous to wedding cake industry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Current in Carmel

The National Wedding Cake Coalition, the nation's most prominent and powerful baked-goods advocacy group and cake-based organization, announced its strong and committed opposition to the many, many traffic roundabouts in the affluent suburb of Carmel, citing cake safety as a major concern. Group spokesman Farce Stoker states, "These roundabouts, which seem to be increasing in number, may save human lives, but they represent the single greatest threat to wedding cakes in the entire state of Indiana and possibly even the whole Great Lakes Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su... 2 hr scarboroughB 2
News Police, Fire a " April 10 2 hr scarboroughB 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Sun sundancer2004 165
Tynisha Elliott Fri DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Apr 7 BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Apr 7 SmhSmh 4
Fox News Apr 6 Stay honest 4
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC