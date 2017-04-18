Jim Barlow to replace retiring Carmel Police Dept. chief
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced the appointment April 18, along with the appointment of Jeff Horner and Aaron Dietz to assistant chief positions. The changes are effective June 1. "Serving the citizens of our community has been a privilege and an honor," Green stated in a press release.
