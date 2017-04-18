Jim Barlow to replace retiring Carmel...

Jim Barlow to replace retiring Carmel Police Dept. chief

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced the appointment April 18, along with the appointment of Jeff Horner and Aaron Dietz to assistant chief positions. The changes are effective June 1. "Serving the citizens of our community has been a privilege and an honor," Green stated in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox News 55 min TrumpedSnowflakers 8
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 1 hr TrumpedSnowflakers 3
Trump Lied Yet Again: USS Carl Vinson not stea... 1 hr TrumpedSnowflakers 2
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 1 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 3
Under Trump, Trade Deficits Up, Interest Rates ... 2 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 2
GOP Senator: Trump should spend less time golfi... 13 hr Iowa figured it out 1
Nick frankville 18 hr Skinny 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC