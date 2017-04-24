Jerry Sandusky's son shares how to spot abuse

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 26 at 6:25PM EDT expiring April 26 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Vigo Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 26 at 5:58PM EDT expiring April 27 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 26 at 5:58PM EDT expiring April 27 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley CARMEL, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.