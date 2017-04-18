Hamilton County Parks celebrate 50 ye...

Hamilton County Parks celebrate 50 years at gala

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Current in Carmel

The Friends of Hamilton County Parks Inc., will host a decade-themed gala to celebrate 50 years of the Hamilton County Parks & Recreation Dept. Guests will travel through six decades of memories, music and fashion at 6 p.m. May 5 at Ritz Charles in Carmel, 12156 N. Meridian St. This will be the third annual fundraising gala organized by the Friends of Hamilton County Parks Inc. The organization was created in 2006 as the funding mechanism for the parks department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month 46 min Memory 2
Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim? 9 hr R U Sure 3
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter... 9 hr One Hundred Days 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 9 hr Buh Bye Alex 7
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 12 hr Trumped Snowflakers 5
Fox News 12 hr Trumped Snowflakers 10
Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls... Wed Senile Dementia i... 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC