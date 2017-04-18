Hamilton County Parks celebrate 50 years at gala

The Friends of Hamilton County Parks Inc., will host a decade-themed gala to celebrate 50 years of the Hamilton County Parks & Recreation Dept. Guests will travel through six decades of memories, music and fashion at 6 p.m. May 5 at Ritz Charles in Carmel, 12156 N. Meridian St. This will be the third annual fundraising gala organized by the Friends of Hamilton County Parks Inc. The organization was created in 2006 as the funding mechanism for the parks department.

