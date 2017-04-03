grand-park-events-center-450bp.jpg
Jonathan Byrd's dreamed of becoming a major player in the hospitality industry and saw Grand Park Sports Campus as the place to hit a home run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tynisha Elliott
|Fri
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Fri
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Fri
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
|Principal Resigns
|Apr 6
|TrumpedMSM
|1
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Apr 6
|TrumpedMSM
|8
|Appel heating and cooling
|Apr 4
|Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC