Fusion Alliance moves headquarters fr...

Fusion Alliance moves headquarters from Indianapolis to Carmel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Current in Carmel

"Our diverse workforce constantly interacts with other employees and client teams to build solutions to complex business challenges. We wanted a modern, functional space that is conducive to this kind of collaboration and interaction, and the new office is a perfect match for our needs," Doug Brown, CEO and co-founder of Fusion Alliance, statec in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump just had his bluff called -- again 25 min poptart 3
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 3 hr poptart 9
14% of US Christians left their churches after ... 3 hr poptart 7
Adrienne Vittadini Studio - cheap crap under a ... 10 hr Making China Grea... 1
Tyler brittingham 13 hr What a tool 1
ObamaSputtering 14 hr TrumpedObamaLegacy 1
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter... 14 hr TrumpedHillary 3
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC