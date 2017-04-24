Fusion Alliance moves headquarters from Indianapolis to Carmel
"Our diverse workforce constantly interacts with other employees and client teams to build solutions to complex business challenges. We wanted a modern, functional space that is conducive to this kind of collaboration and interaction, and the new office is a perfect match for our needs," Doug Brown, CEO and co-founder of Fusion Alliance, statec in a press release.
