Frazier - Hilbrich a " Engagement

Kenneth and Beverly Frazier of Franklin announce the engagement of their daughter, Audrey Rae Frazier of Carmel, to Joseph Roy Hilbrich of Zionsville, son of Chris and Janet Hilbrich of Schererville. The future groom graduated from DePauw University in 2006 and from the University of Indianapolis in 2009 with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

