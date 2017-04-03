Donatello's to host cheetah fundraiser
Donatello's Italian Restaurant in the Carmel Arts & District is hosting a wine dinner on April 27 to benefit the Cheetah Conservation Fund of Indiana, a newly formed statewide chapter to help protect and conserve this threatened African cat. Nicole Phillips stands in front of a cheetah on exhibit.
