Donatello's to host cheetah fundraiser

Donatello's Italian Restaurant in the Carmel Arts & District is hosting a wine dinner on April 27 to benefit the Cheetah Conservation Fund of Indiana, a newly formed statewide chapter to help protect and conserve this threatened African cat. Nicole Phillips stands in front of a cheetah on exhibit.

