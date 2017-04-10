David Letterman's Mom, Who Became Unlikelya
David Letterman's mother Dorothy Mengering, a Midwestern homemaker who became an unlikely celebrity in her 70s as she baked mystery pies and covered the Olympics for her son's late-night show, has died. She was 95. Letterman had been on the air for years, and had made ironic celebrities out of dozens of nobodies, before he thought to bring on his mom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|29 min
|Bob101
|1
|Funny turkey hat
|32 min
|Bob101
|2
|Trump visits golf course for 19th time
|1 hr
|Crazyx
|3
|Fox News
|6 hr
|Islam Molest Girls
|6
|Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge...
|7 hr
|Islam Molest Girls
|2
|14 year old on the pill
|9 hr
|Moral
|1
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|23 hr
|Hes nasty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC