David Letterman's mom dies at 95 David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering, has died. She was 95.

The Midwestern homemaker became an unlikely celebrity as she baked mystery pies and covered the Olympics for her son's late-night shows on NBC and CBS. The news of her death was confirmed by Letterman's publicist and reported by The Associated Press and other news outlets.

