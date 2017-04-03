Case Design/Remodeling of Indianapolis opens second area location
Case's original location, which serves as the company headquarters and remodeling showroom, is in Carmel. Case has been serving homeowners in the greater Indianapolis area for more than 13 years, providing full-scale, residential remodeling services including kitchens, bathrooms, additions, whole house remodels, interiors and outdoor spaces.
