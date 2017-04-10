Carmel's Dorothy Mengering, better kn...

Carmel's Dorothy Mengering, better known as Dave's Mom, remembered

Sometimes people are not what they seem on TV, but that's certainly wasn't the case with Dorothy Mengering. Better known as Dave's Mom for her frequent visits and phone calls on her son David Letterman's late night talk show, Mengering came off to viewers as the gentle grandmotherly figure she was.

