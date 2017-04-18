Carmel to put Range Line Road on a 'd...

Carmel to put Range Line Road on a 'diet' with upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Several roundabouts and other improvements are planned along Range Line Road to make it safer and more pedestrian friendly. With more cars on the roads, some cities decide to create additional lanes on certain streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Under Trump, Trade Deficits Up, Interest Rates ... 3 hr Trumped Up Mess 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 4 hr Protect kids from... 1
Trump Lied Yet Again: USS Carl Vinson not stea... 5 hr Trump Lie Detecto... 1
Fox News 5 hr Buh Bye Bill-O 7
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 5 hr Trump must delive... 2
GOP Senator: Trump should spend less time golfi... 5 hr Iowa figured it out 1
14 year old on the pill 10 hr True 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC