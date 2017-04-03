Carmel to change its name for one day on National Caramel Day
Wednesday is National Caramel Day, so the fine people at Werther's Original Caramels convinced officials in Carmel to change the name of the city - for 24 hours - in honor of the day. Werther's Original is inviting candy lovers in Carmel to enjoy fun and games and sweet caramel treats Wednesday.
