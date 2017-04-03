Carmel to change its name for one day...

Carmel to change its name for one day on National Caramel Day

Tuesday Apr 4

Wednesday is National Caramel Day, so the fine people at Werther's Original Caramels convinced officials in Carmel to change the name of the city - for 24 hours - in honor of the day. Werther's Original is inviting candy lovers in Carmel to enjoy fun and games and sweet caramel treats Wednesday.

Carmel, IN

