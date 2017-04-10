Carmel teen raises large sum for canc...

Carmel teen raises large sum for cancer research

CARMEL, Ind. Raising money for a cause can be tough, but one Carmel High School student's fundraising efforts made it look easy after he raised more than $100,000 for cancer research.

