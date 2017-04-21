Carmel police seek help locating thef...

Carmel police seek help locating theft suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

According to CPD, a victim told police that her vehicle was broken into and that several credit cards were stolen. Police have said that the stolen cards have been used at a Marathon gas station in Indianapolis and a Walmart in Fishers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
14% of US Christians left their churches after ... 3 hr poptarts 3
Washinton Memorial Cemetary front for drugs 4 hr Disgraced 4
Racist Amos Brown Sun Black Racist 1
Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09) Sun bignikki1 40
Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ... Sat 100 days of fail 1
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter... Sat 100 Daysa Bluster... 2
Fox News Sat GTFO Bill O 11
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC