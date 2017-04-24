Carmel mayor instructing police to ticket drivers for not using turn signals in roundabouts
The City of Carmel is prepared to give drivers tickets for not using their turn signals when exiting a roundabout. Even though the Carmel City Council voted down a proposal to institute a fine of up to $100 for not using a turn signal in a roundabout, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said he will instruct the Carmel Police Dept.
