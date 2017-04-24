Carmel Marathon expected to close roads
CARMEL, Ind. More than 4,000 people are set to compete in the seventh annual Carmel Marathon Saturday morning, and the big event will mean lots of road closures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|4 hr
|Art of the Fail
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Waikiki murders
|166
|Looking for apartment that will lease to broken...
|4 hr
|RelocatingMyFamily
|1
|Impeachable: The State Department is spending ...
|5 hr
|Impeach Now
|1
|14% of US Christians left their churches after ...
|18 hr
|poptarts
|3
|Washinton Memorial Cemetary front for drugs
|19 hr
|Disgraced
|4
|Racist Amos Brown
|Sun
|Black Racist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC