Carmel in brief - April 4, 2017

Referendum meetings - Carmel Clay Schools is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss the May 2 referendum vote and the impact it can have on taxes and schools. Upcoming meetings include: Orchard Park Elementary, 6:30 p.m. April 10; Prairie Trace Elementary, 6:30 p.m. April 11; Cherry Tree Elementary, 6:30 p.m. April 12. Furnishing Touch lecture series - In conjunction with the Furnishing Touch exhibit at the Museum of Miniature Houses, a series of lectures related to furniture and design will be held.

