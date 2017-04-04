Carmel in brief - April 4, 2017

Carmel in brief - April 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Current in Carmel

Referendum meetings - Carmel Clay Schools is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss the May 2 referendum vote and the impact it can have on taxes and schools. Upcoming meetings include: Orchard Park Elementary, 6:30 p.m. April 10; Prairie Trace Elementary, 6:30 p.m. April 11; Cherry Tree Elementary, 6:30 p.m. April 12. Furnishing Touch lecture series - In conjunction with the Furnishing Touch exhibit at the Museum of Miniature Houses, a series of lectures related to furniture and design will be held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox News 1 hr Sydney S 1
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew 10 hr Curious 1
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 13 hr SmhSmh 1
Bye Bye Socialism 14 hr Hugo Who 5
Venezuela is Dying Tue whome 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Tue SolarKings 2
Appel heating and cooling Tue Cat 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC