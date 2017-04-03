Carmel considering major upgrades to Brookshire Golf Course
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said the City of Carmel is examining whether to invest millions of dollars in updating the city-owned public golf course at Brookshire. He said an architectural study has been done to look at redesigning the club house and spending at least $3 million to do so.
