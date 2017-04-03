Carmel considering major upgrades to ...

Carmel considering major upgrades to Brookshire Golf Course

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Current in Carmel

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said the City of Carmel is examining whether to invest millions of dollars in updating the city-owned public golf course at Brookshire. He said an architectural study has been done to look at redesigning the club house and spending at least $3 million to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tynisha Elliott 2 hr DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? 10 hr BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 18 hr SmhSmh 4
Fox News Thu Stay honest 4
Principal Resigns Thu TrumpedMSM 1
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Thu TrumpedMSM 8
Appel heating and cooling Apr 4 Cat 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC