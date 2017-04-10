Carmel considering complete replaceme...

Carmel considering complete replacement of zoning map

6 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The City of Carmel is working on a replacement for its zoning ordinance and map. After 18 months of reviewing the zoning classifications, city planners are starting from scratch with a Unified Development Ordinance that is making its way through the Carmel Plan Commission.

