Carmel Clay Historical Society's Spring Luncheon returns April 25
The Carmel Clay Historical Society will host its annual Spring Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 25 at Woodland Country Club. The event will include lunch, music and rug-making demonstrations.
