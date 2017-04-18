Carmel Clay Historical Society's Spri...

Carmel Clay Historical Society's Spring Luncheon returns April 25

The Carmel Clay Historical Society will host its annual Spring Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 25 at Woodland Country Club. The event will include lunch, music and rug-making demonstrations.

