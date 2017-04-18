Carmel City Council supports Carmel Clay Schools referendum
WHAT IT MEANS: On May 2, voters in Carmel will consider whether to renew the referendum for Carmel Clay Schools at a rate of $0.19 at $100 per assessed property value. The Carmel City Council unanimously passed a resolution to support the referendum and encourage residents to vote in favor.
