Candy to return to Carmel's Fourth of July parade

After a meeting with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Rotary Club decided that candy can be thrown this year at Fourth of July parade. Last year the parade committee decided to ban the throwing of candy because there were concerns about children running into the street and almost being hit by parade cars.

