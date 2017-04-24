At work and play: Carmel residents make full-time jobs out of...

Carmel residents, YouTube creators and board game enthusiasts Jeremy Salinas and David Waybright are leveling up their love for board games as full-time hosts of "Man vs Meeple," an online show highlighting the board game industry. Salinas, 42, a former product distribution analyst in the video game industry, and Waybright, 47, a former video game strategy guide publisher, joined forces to create and host a broadcast-quality, ESPN-style show delving into all things board games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.