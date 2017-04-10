Al Salam searching for new site for Islamic Life Center
The Al Salam Foundation's Islamic Life Center is no longer planned for the property on the south side of 146th Street between Ditch and Towne roads in Carmel. Ashhar Madni, vice president of the board of trustees for Al Salam Foundation, said a neighborhood covenant restricts to building single family dwelling structure on that property, which is about 10 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|13 hr
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|13 hr
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Apr 7
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC