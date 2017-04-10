Al Salam searching for new site for Islamic Life Center

The Al Salam Foundation's Islamic Life Center is no longer planned for the property on the south side of 146th Street between Ditch and Towne roads in Carmel. Ashhar Madni, vice president of the board of trustees for Al Salam Foundation, said a neighborhood covenant restricts to building single family dwelling structure on that property, which is about 10 acres.

