WSOY Community Food Drive honored as Kroger's "Community Partner of the Year"
March 29, 2017 - The Kroger Central Division honored WSOY News/Talk 1340AM 103.3 FM as its "Community Partner of the Year" at their Vendor and Community Partner of the Year Awards Ceremony in Carmel Indiana Tuesday evening. WSOY was nominated and chosen for this prestigious honor for the impact of the WSOY Community Food Drive.
