Turn signal ordinance not about safety
Carmelites, are you going to stand by and let your council vote in ordinance D-2356-17, the turn signal use in roundabouts? This proposal is egregious greedy government overreach wishing to charge $100 for non-compliance. Are you not concerned about this preposterous plan making war on drivers who do not or cannot use their turn signals within roundabouts whose sizes and shapes are unequal? Does Carmel need money that badly to inflict a regulation on residents and non-residents who will be driving into, within and throughout Carmel's roundabouts to capture more revenue for its coffers? This ordinance was designed to: "promote public safety and prevent traffic accidents by regulating the use of turn signals in roundabouts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marsh plans to close stores
|6 hr
|Awwww
|3
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|18 hr
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|22 hr
|Youre welcome
|4
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Sun
|ejej
|6
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Sat
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|so we stick with the ACA
|Mar 24
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
|Black Thugs
|Mar 24
|whome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC