Turn signal ordinance not about safety

Carmelites, are you going to stand by and let your council vote in ordinance D-2356-17, the turn signal use in roundabouts? This proposal is egregious greedy government overreach wishing to charge $100 for non-compliance. Are you not concerned about this preposterous plan making war on drivers who do not or cannot use their turn signals within roundabouts whose sizes and shapes are unequal? Does Carmel need money that badly to inflict a regulation on residents and non-residents who will be driving into, within and throughout Carmel's roundabouts to capture more revenue for its coffers? This ordinance was designed to: "promote public safety and prevent traffic accidents by regulating the use of turn signals in roundabouts."

