Toll proposal could be hitting a bump...

Toll proposal could be hitting a bumpy road

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A bill that would establish new Indiana toll roads may not get out of committee without removing existing interstates from the mix, the committee chair said Tuesday. INDIANAPOLIS - A bill that would establish new Indiana toll roads may not get out of committee without removing existing interstates from the mix, the committee chair said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FlatEarth 1 hr FlatEartherFacts 2
Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l... 2 hr TruthCenter 8
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 4 hr PenceProvidence 20
News Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I... 4 hr TrumpedObamacare 5
Nancy Pelosi is Demented 4 hr TrumpedObamacare 13
News Nazi flag sparks outrage 4 hr KnowHistory 5
News Indianapolis man sells thousands of Batman coll... 7 hr HAHAHA 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC