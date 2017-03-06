This Republican mayor is bucking his party to stand up for climate action
Mayor Jim Brainard of Carmel, Indiana is not afraid to talk about why climate and environment should be Republican issues. Carmel, Indianaa S-a Sthe largest suburb of Indianapolis and the state's fifth-largest citya S-a Sis far from the Democratic strongholds of California or Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|3 hr
|Untruth
|2
|Horse Information
|6 hr
|why
|2
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|7 hr
|Scan His Brain Now
|10
|Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi...
|8 hr
|Russians Elected ...
|2
|the trolls are up!
|12 hr
|www.toilettrolls.com
|1
|Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|why
|13
|Being called as a witness
|19 hr
|FormerVictim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC