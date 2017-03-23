Teen's Street Store pop-up offers tem...

Teen's Street Store pop-up offers temporary salve for poverty

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: USA Today

Teen's Street Store pop-up offers temporary salve for poverty There were no walls and no cash register, just plenty of warm clothes and food. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mWnTrN Shoppers check out free clothing at the Street Store set up in Downtown Indy by a group of Carmel teenagers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best places to get a hook up 1 hr Youre welcome 4
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal 1 hr Thank you 3
News Marsh plans to close stores 22 hr Criswell 2
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Sun ejej 6
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Sat Did Flynn cut a deal 6
so we stick with the ACA Mar 24 TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Mar 24 whome 3
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC