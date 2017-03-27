Snapshot: Rodizio Brazilian steakhous...

Snapshot: Rodizio Brazilian steakhouse now open

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Current in Carmel

Gaucho Steven Olivarez prepares to slice one of the many meat selections for a guest at the Rodizio Grill VIP opening night March 21. The Brazilian steakhouse officially opened to the public March 22. Rodizio, 2375 E. 116th St. in Carmel, offers more than a dozen rotisserie meats sliced and served tableside as well as a salad bar, appetizers and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Pence Speech 7 hr President Pence i... 2
News Carmel: College Wood names principal (Aug '08) 11 hr 323dis 23
Drugged Up Women 15 hr Sorry to hear 2
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 16 hr Wondery Why 11
Military Copters? 18 hr Down Below 2
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal 18 hr Go Joe 6
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 20 hr PizzaGate 8
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,992,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC