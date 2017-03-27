Snapshot: Rodizio Brazilian steakhouse now open

Gaucho Steven Olivarez prepares to slice one of the many meat selections for a guest at the Rodizio Grill VIP opening night March 21. The Brazilian steakhouse officially opened to the public March 22. Rodizio, 2375 E. 116th St. in Carmel, offers more than a dozen rotisserie meats sliced and served tableside as well as a salad bar, appetizers and more.

