Snapshot: Carmel Rotary hosts Bourbon Fest
The Carmel Rotary Club hosted the Carmel Bourbon Fest March 11 at the Sofi B. Estate, at 9399 Ditch Rd. in Carmel. The main level of the Sofi B. Estate was filled with bourbon enthusiasts.
