Sen. Donnelly invites Carmel doctor to attend presidential address

Sen. Joe Donnelly has taken notice of what Dr. Tim Kelly has been doing on the front lines of helping Hoosiers who are battling opioid addictions and other dangerous substances. To acknowledge Kelly's work, the Indiana senator invited Kelly, the director of addiction treatment services for Community Health Network, to be his guest for President Donald Trump's address before a Joint Session of Congress Feb. 28 in Washington, D.C. "It was an amazing experience and an amazing honor," said Kelly, a Carmel resident who works out of Community Health North in Indianapolis.

