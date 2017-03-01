Rodizio Grill(R) to Open First Location in Indiana on March 22
Rodizio Grill , will open its first location in Indiana on March 22. Located in Carmel, Indiana near Fashion Mall, Rodizio Grill will introduce a truly authentic Brazilian dining experience to the bustling area. With the spirit of fun, adventure, and alegria that gives the brand its distinctive name, Rodizio Grill is sure to become an instant family favorite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12)
|22 min
|KtotheA
|12
|Being called as a witness
|3 hr
|FormerVictim
|1
|Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi...
|6 hr
|TrumpedDems
|1
|Denise K. Fox
|13 hr
|Laughing Kid
|1
|adult theaters
|22 hr
|Truth
|8
|did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Dorcas Van Horn
|19
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Sat
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC