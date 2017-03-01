Rodizio Grill(R) to Open First Locati...

Rodizio Grill(R) to Open First Location in Indiana on March 22

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: World News Report

Rodizio Grill , will open its first location in Indiana on March 22. Located in Carmel, Indiana near Fashion Mall, Rodizio Grill will introduce a truly authentic Brazilian dining experience to the bustling area. With the spirit of fun, adventure, and alegria that gives the brand its distinctive name, Rodizio Grill is sure to become an instant family favorite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12) 22 min KtotheA 12
Being called as a witness 3 hr FormerVictim 1
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 6 hr TrumpedDems 1
News Denise K. Fox 13 hr Laughing Kid 1
adult theaters 22 hr Truth 8
did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09) Sun Dorcas Van Horn 19
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Sat Disgusted and pis... 4
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC