RaeLynn's Boutique expands to Carmel

A popular prom boutique south of Indianapolis recently opened a second location in Carmel. RaeLynn's Boutique launched in Greenwood in 2008 and opened in Carmel Jan. 4. "We started as just prom, special occasion and some pageant wear, but prom is our bread and butter," said Steph Weber, RaeLynn's Boutique general manager and buyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.