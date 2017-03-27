OneZone endorses Carmel Clay Schools'...

OneZone endorses Carmel Clay Schools' replacement referendum

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Current in Carmel

OneZone, the chamber of commerce representing Fishers and Carmel, has thrown its support behind the Carmel Clay Schools' Operational Replacement Referendum. Carmel residents will go to the polls on May 2 for this election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Women 4 hr Avoid 9
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 9 hr alven 7
News Marsh plans to close stores 15 hr idiot 6
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Mon Go Joe 4
best places to get a hook up Mon Youre welcome 4
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Mar 25 Did Flynn cut a deal 6
so we stick with the ACA Mar 24 TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC