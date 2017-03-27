OneZone endorses Carmel Clay Schools' replacement referendum
OneZone, the chamber of commerce representing Fishers and Carmel, has thrown its support behind the Carmel Clay Schools' Operational Replacement Referendum. Carmel residents will go to the polls on May 2 for this election.
