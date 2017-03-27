On the Table: Business is good for Carmel's Tanorria Askew after competing on MasterChef

During the 2016 season of MasterChef, Carmel's Tanorria Askew competed with 19 other home cooks to earn the approval of judges Gordon Ramsey and Christina Tosi. She placed fourth, and thanks to the publicity generated by the show she has been able to quit her job of 15 years as a credit union coordinator and focus on her business project, Tanorria's Table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.