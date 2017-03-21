Main Street Poke to bring healthy options to Carmel Arts and Design District
Brinna Voege might be only 25 years old but this Carmel High School graduate has about 10 years of experience in the food service industry. More importantly, she knows she's got a great concept: a quick-service healthy food option where customers can customize bowls of rice, fish, vegetables and sauce.
