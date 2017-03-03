Larger bins cause issues: New recycli...

Larger bins cause issues: New recycling containers too big for garages

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Journal

When Charlie Schmedlap received his new 96-gallon recycling bin at the start of the year, he had a difficult choice to make. Both his cars and recycling bin don't fit together in his garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09) 2 hr Dorcas Van Horn 19
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 13 hr Disgusted and pis... 4
Trump's own staff has no idea what Donald Trump... 15 hr I love no one 1
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 16 hr I love no one 9
adult theaters 18 hr Truth 7
looking for Pain meds and Others ? 18 hr In Indiana 3
teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08) Sat Truth 45
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC