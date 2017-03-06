IU Health's Bags to Riches fundraiser...

IU Health's Bags to Riches fundraiser set for April 21 in Carmel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Current in Carmel

Tracy Miller figures everyone loves to get a good deal on a handbag or purse, especially when it's for a good cause. The fifth annual Bags to Riches, a donation and resale fundraiser, is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 in room K130 at IU Health North Hospital, 11700 N. Meridian St., Carmel.

