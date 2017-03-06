Hamilton County GOP elects new officers

On March 4, the Hamilton County Republican Party precinct committeemen met at the Ritz Charles in Carmel to elect officers for the next four years. They are, from left, Terry Anker, who was selected as vice chairman, Laura Campbell, who was reelected as chair, Jeff Heinzmann, who was picked to be treasurer and Kim Good, who was selected to serve as secretary.

