Four local firms vying to redevelop downtown GM property
The entity charged with selling the former General Motors stamping plant site will choose from four proposals - all submitted by local developers - and representing an investment of up to $1 billion. Michigan-based RACER Trust accepted bids until Wednesday from firms interested in redeveloping the 103-acre downtown parcel along the west bank of the White River.
