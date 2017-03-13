Four local firms vying to redevelop d...

Four local firms vying to redevelop downtown GM property

The entity charged with selling the former General Motors stamping plant site will choose from four proposals - all submitted by local developers - and representing an investment of up to $1 billion. Michigan-based RACER Trust accepted bids until Wednesday from firms interested in redeveloping the 103-acre downtown parcel along the west bank of the White River.

