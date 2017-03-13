Expedient to host IT leadership meeti...

Expedient to host IT leadership meeting, bootcamp

Expedient has launched a local IT leadership group and IT leadership bootcamp. The next event is IT Directors Council meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. March 22 at Expedient, 701 Congressional Blvd., Suite 100, Carmel.

