Expedient to host IT leadership meeting, bootcamp
Expedient has launched a local IT leadership group and IT leadership bootcamp. The next event is IT Directors Council meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. March 22 at Expedient, 701 Congressional Blvd., Suite 100, Carmel.
