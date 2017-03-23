CPD chief explains why Carmel is amon...

CPD chief explains why Carmel is among safest Indiana cities

Law Street Media ranked Carmel as the safest city in Indiana, based on June 2014 data, with Fishers, Zionsville and Westfield next in line. The blog ranked the safest and most dangerous states in America in November 2016 and within each state ranked the safest and most dangerous cities.

