Corvette auction to benefit Wounded Warriors, St. Baldrick's

Fishers-based Vive Exterior Design Group is holding a silent auction for a 1984 Corvette throughout the week of the Indiana Flower and Patio show to benefit two nonprofits. Funds raised through the silent auction, which is open March 11 to 19, will be split between the Wounded Warrior Project and Brooks Blackmore's St. Baldrick's Foundation Hero Fund.

