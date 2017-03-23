Children's author Bob Shea visits Carmel schools
Naturally, Bob Shea wants to promote his books on his school visits, but his real mission is to promote reading, period. Bob Shea holds two of his books following his College Wood Elementary School visit March 21. "I only write funny books, and I want kids to think reading is fun and something they look forward to doing and not something they have to do," Shea said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|23 hr
|Ask for ID anyway
|5
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|23 hr
|Where theres smoke
|5
|Can this country stand to have a president unde...
|Thu
|Before the Deluge
|5
|FlatEarth
|Thu
|Get Help
|9
|Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked
|Thu
|Geno
|6
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|Thu
|NotLaughng
|7
|Fat Women
|Wed
|trucker7-6
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC